Mandzukic fit and other AC Milan team news ahead of Juventus game

Mario Mandzukic is set to face Juventus when they take on Milan in Serie A later today.

The Bianconeri and Rossoneri face each other in an important game for both clubs in their bid to end this season inside the top four.

Both teams are tied on 69 points ahead of this match, but Juventus leads Milan on the league table in 4th, while Stefano Pioli’s side is outside the Champions League places.

Juve has already lost the league title to Inter Milan in what will be described as a humiliating campaign if they cannot finish inside the top four.

Pioli will need all his top players in fine form in the game and Football Italia reports that he has been boosted by the return of Mandzukic.

The Croat is set to face his former side after recovering from Bronchitis, which kept him out of Milan’s 2-0 win over Benevento the last time out.

The striker spent three and half seasons at Juventus before leaving in December 2019. He won four league titles during his stint in Turin and will look to hurt his former side today.

His return means Milan has a fully fit squad available except Samu Castillejo, who misses the game through suspension.

The visitors have updated their squad list for the game on Twitter.