Mandzukic
Club News

Mandzukic gives his opinion on why Juventus is struggling now

November 5, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Mario Mandzukic was a member of one of the most successful Juventus teams ever and the former striker has not enjoyed watching his former team this term.

The Bianconeri have been in a terrible form which has seen them get dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage.

They have also lost matches in the league against the likes of Monza and their season could get worse if things don’t change.

Speaking about their poor term, the Croatian says it is normal they are going through a transition and says it takes time to build a team.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Judging from the outside is not easy. But in football nothing lasts forever and Juve’s domination was also destined to finish sooner or later. He has lost several key leaders, guys who knew how to win consistently. 

“It’s relatively easy to play a great game, but it’s hard to repeat it every week and that’s what you have to do to win a Scudetto. Juve still have a lot of things to do. quality, but it takes time to build a team, a character and acquire Scudetto habits. 

“Juve is not for everyone. I am sure that sooner or later they will return to the level that the fans want.”

Juve FC Says

Mandzukic was one of our best players and he knows what it means to play in a leading Juventus team.

The ex-striker has experience in these situations and his assessment can be taken seriously.

We have one of the strongest squads around, but our players are simply underperforming at the moment.

When they hit top form as a team, the results will improve, but we don’t know when that can happen.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus team v Inter

Roberto Carlos predicts Juventus vs Inter Milan match

November 5, 2022
Samuel Iling-Junior

Two more German clubs join the race for Juventus talent

November 5, 2022
Haaland

Agent reveals why Juventus missed out on signing Haaland after a deal was already agreed

November 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.