All Stories, Transfer News

Mandzukic in Qatar

December 22, 2019

Mario Mandzukic has been pictured in Qatar ahead of a potential move to Al-Duhail.

Reports from Sky Sport Italia and Goal Italia have touted a potential move in recent days with a suggestion that a deal could be finalised within 48 hours.

A video circulating on social media seems to show the Croatian striker in Qatar, possibly on the verge of completing his transfer to Al-Duhail.

There’s been no official confirmation from either club as yet but given the players exclusion, a move could be announced soon.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Emre Can for Leandro Paredes in January

December 21, 2019

Sarri: ‘The team are starting to play my way’

December 21, 2019

Ramsey: ‘My first chance to win with Juventus’

December 21, 2019