Mandzukic in Qatar

Mario Mandzukic has been pictured in Qatar ahead of a potential move to Al-Duhail.
Reports from Sky Sport Italia and Goal Italia have touted a potential move in recent days with a suggestion that a deal could be finalised within 48 hours.
A video circulating on social media seems to show the Croatian striker in Qatar, possibly on the verge of completing his transfer to Al-Duhail.
There’s been no official confirmation from either club as yet but given the players exclusion, a move could be announced soon.
OFFICIAL: @MarioMandzukic9 has joined @DuhailSC alongside @MedhiBenatia
