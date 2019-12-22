Mandzukic in Qatar

Mario Mandzukic has been pictured in Qatar ahead of a potential move to Al-Duhail.

Reports from Sky Sport Italia and Goal Italia have touted a potential move in recent days with a suggestion that a deal could be finalised within 48 hours.

A video circulating on social media seems to show the Croatian striker in Qatar, possibly on the verge of completing his transfer to Al-Duhail.

There’s been no official confirmation from either club as yet but given the players exclusion, a move could be announced soon.