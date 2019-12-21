Mandzukic linked with Qatar again

Mario Mandzukic has been linked with a move to Qatar once again with a possible deal being ironed out in the coming days.

The Croatian striker was expected to join Manchester United in the summer before being linked with a switch to the Qatari league.

Mandzukichas been left out of coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Juventus and was excluded from the club’s Champions League squad as well.

Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Al Rayyan have reopened talks with the Bianconeri and this time, Mandzukic is open to a move.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reports that the next few days could be vital in finalising a potential move.