Mandzukic responds to fans comparing his impact to Ronaldo’s at Juventus

Mario Mandzukic is one player many Juventus fans like because of how dedicated he was on the pitch.

Some believe the club hasn’t been able to replace the Croatian since he left and Cristiano Ronaldo does not get the same love as he and Carlos Tevez get from the Bianconeri faithful.

Juve has had some world-class players in their squad over the years, but only a few have been remembered after they left.

One of them is Mandzukic. When asked why he and Tevez are more respected than Ronaldo, the striker said via Football Italia:

“I don’t know if that’s true, but I am grateful to all those who remember me with affection.

“I don’t think it depends on Cristiano, one of the best players of all time who did great things at Juventus. I imagine fans appreciated the desire and spirit Tevez and I had. We brought them to the pitch and we won.”

Juve FC Says

Mandzukic was one of the most dedicated players we had in our squad when he played for us and the Croatian deserves the love and respect he is getting from the fans.

He will always be liked by the Bianconeri whenever he returns to the club and it is great to see him respond to it.

Hopefully, Dusan Vlahovic will develop into one of the world’s best players as well and lead us to win many trophies.