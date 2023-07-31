Giovanni Manna and Cristiano Giuntoli, representing Juventus, are expected to travel to England soon to address several matters in the ongoing transfer window. Juventus has significant unfinished business in terms of selling players, and they are determined to create space in the squad for potential new signings.

Giuntoli has been assigned the responsibility of strengthening the squad and preparing it for the upcoming season, with the club’s primary aim being to win the league and other trophies.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Giuntoli and Manna are gearing up to travel to England to engage in discussions with teams there regarding the potential sale of some Juventus players.

Moreover, the report reveals that Juventus is actively pursuing deals to secure the services of Romelu Lukaku and Timothy Castagne. Both players are on the club’s shopping list, and Juventus is eager to finalise these deals swiftly to add them to their squad as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

We have not made much progress in this transfer window since we signed Timothy Weah and Giuntoli knows time is quickly running out for him to sort things out.

Hopefully, this trip to London will unlock the door for us to make some sales as soon as possible and get prepared for the upcoming season.