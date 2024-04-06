Giovanni Manna’s potential move from Juventus to Napoli is gaining momentum, with the Bianconeri preparing for his departure by considering replacements for his role on their board.

Napoli is keen on appointing him as their next sporting director, and Manna is enthusiastic about taking on the challenge.

Juventus is unwilling to retain him if he desires to leave, acknowledging that his departure may result in the disclosure of some of their internal strategies and secrets.

Furthermore, Manna’s potential move to Napoli raises the possibility of him pursuing signings from Juventus for his new club, and he has already identified a target.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Manna is interested in taking Matias Soule to Napoli. Soule has impressed while on loan at Frosinone this season and is being tracked by Napoli, with expectations that Manna could facilitate his acquisition for the club at the end of the season.

While Juventus hopes to retain Manna in their setup, they recognise that every player has a price. The Bianconeri would consider selling him if Napoli or any other interested party were to offer around 45 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Manna’s move to Napoli will see Juve and the Partenopei do a lot of transfer business together because we have now swapped sporting directors.

As long as the individual is a player we want to sell anyway, and Napoli offers a good fee, we should willingly let them move to Naples.