Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna reveals how Cristiano Giuntoli indirectly helped him prepare for his new role during their time together at Juventus.

The 35-year-old was one of the pioneers of the Juventus Next Gen project. He was then promoted to the first team when former sporting director Federico Cherubini was banned in January 2023 as a result of the Prisma trial.

Manna then served as the right-hand man for Giuntoli who made the move from Naples to Turin in the the summer of 2023.

After spending a year as collaborators, they have now become foes once more, with Manna making the switch to the Partenopei last summer.

On Saturday, the young director was emotional when he accompanying Antonio Conte’s squad to the Allianz Stadium.

Manna insisted that Juventus still holds a special place in his heart while revealing how Giuntoli had prepared him for life at Napoli, even though neither had a clue about the ensuing move.

“Cristiano told me a few anecdotes about Napoli,” he told DAZN (via IlBianconero) ahead of Saturday’s big clash.

“He prepared me indirectly, because we didn’t know at the time. And now, thinking about it makes me smile. I’m proud of the path I’ve taken.

“Today was a great emotion, I entered Juventus and left as a man. I have great memories.

“But for me, it’s all in the past now. I think about the present and Napoli. We’re starting a new path and I’m happy about it.”