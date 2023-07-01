Manna will now become a deputy to Cristiano Giuntoli at Juventus

Cristiano Giuntoli has officially concluded his contract with Napoli, granting him the freedom to join Juventus as their new sporting director.

Juventus had been eagerly awaiting Giuntoli’s arrival throughout the summer, but due to delays, they had promoted Giovanni Manna from the Next Gen team to begin their summer plans.

Now that Giuntoli is available, it is reported by Tuttomercatoweb that Juventus intends to appoint him as their sporting director, while Manna will serve as his deputy. This decision signifies that Manna will not be demoted to the B team but rather work in a collaborative capacity with Giuntoli.

Juventus firmly believes that the partnership between Giuntoli and Manna will be fruitful, enabling them to elevate the club to new heights as they embark on a rebuilding phase with the aim of reclaiming the title of Italian champions.

Juve FC Says

Manna has a good reputation at the club and he deserves his promotion to the role of a deputy.

That position will prepare him to take over from Giuntoli if the club needs to replace the former Napoli director in the future.

He is one of our own and probably understands the environment better than the incoming director.

We expect them to move swiftly in the transfer market and help us land some top players before it closes so that we will make a huge impression in competitions next season.