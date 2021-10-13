“ManuAlex” – Del Piero launches a new book dedicated to young football fans

When you ask Juventus fans about their most beloved players, Alessandro Del Piero’s name would surely come up.

The former number 10 remains one of the biggest icons of the club if not the biggest, having stuck by the Old Lady throughout all the ups and downs between 1993 and 2012.

Until this day, the former Italy international still holds the records for the most goals and appearances at Juventus. These numbers are unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

Since hanging his boots, the former striker has kept himself busy and well-involved in the game. Aside from his success in punditry, ADP has decided to launch a new book.

According to JuveNews, Del Piero released a book called “ManuAlex”, which is dedicated to young football fans who want to learn more about the sport from all angles.

The legendary striker described the book in his own words through a post on his official Instagram account.

“It is a football manual designed for the youngest, in which you will find everything you want to know about the most beautiful sport in the world: the great champions of yesterday and today, the strongest teams and the most revolutionary coaches, the most spectacular jerseys, celebrations, goals and plays, the most prestigious cups and the funniest superstitions, records and alibis, and obviously many curiosities and anecdotes about me and my career, told through the gaze I’ve never lost: that of a child in love with football,” said the Juventus icon.