Manuel Locatelli ambition plays into Juventus’ hands

Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a summer move to Juventus and a new report has made it an optimistic pursuit for the Bianconeri.

The former AC Milan man has been in fine form at Sassuolo in this campaign as he continues to develop his game.

He has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now and faces an important summer.

Juventus is expected to replace some of their midfielders and he is one player that they want.

Corriere dello Sport via Il Bianconero says the Italian international dreams of playing for a top team.

This dream plays right into the hands of Juventus and they will be more than happy to make it come true.

The report adds that the Bianconeri tried to sign him in the summer, but Sassuolo’s asking price of 40m euros was a problem.

They will try again when the transfer window reopens and they have a plan to lower the transfer fee.

Juve has some youngsters coming through at the club and the report says they would include any that Sassuolo likes as a sweetener in the deal.

Locatelli has 3 goals and 2 assists in Serie A for Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season.