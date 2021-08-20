Manuel Locatelli confirms he is ‘ready’ for Udinese despite not being 100%

Manuel Locatelli has revealed that he isn’t at 100% yet having returned to pre-season late after his exploits at Euro 2020, but will be ready if called upon by the Juventus boss when we take on Udinese on Sunday.

The Italian played a key role in the group stages for Italy at the European Championships, before losing his place with Marco Verratti returning to fitness, and the latter proved why he was selected with a number of strong displays also.

The 23 year-old then endured a long-drawn out negotiation process between us and former side Sassuolo before he was allowed to make the move, but he can now get back to preparing for the season ahead.

Juve will kick off their league campaign against Udinese on Sunday evening, but may have to do so without our new signing after his latest admission, although insists he will ready is the manager calls on him.

“I’m not at 100% in terms of my fitness, but I’m ready to play,” Locatelli revealed in his press conference (via Juventus.com). “The coach will make that decision.”

Aaron Ramsey will likely be the man chosen to fill the deeper role of the midfield three if the pre-season preparation is anything to go by.

Could the manager start Locatelli despite his admission?

Patrick