Manuel Locatelli cuts short his holiday to return to training

Manuel Locatelli was not part of the Italy national team squad for their last two games for personal reasons.

The undisclosed reasons must have been serious for Roberto Mancini to allow him to not be a part of his team.

The midfielder could have remained on holiday until next month when the Juventus players are expected to return to training.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals the midfielder is back at the Juve training base and will start working early before his other teammates’ resume.

The Euro 2020 winner was in good form just before the break and he will want to continue on the return to club football early next year.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been one of the finest players in our squad in the last few weeks and is beginning to show the reason we sign him.

The Azzurri star is expected to do better than he is doing now, but his improved performances give hope he is on his way to becoming a key man for us.

If he works hard enough and stays focused, he will become a permanent fixture in our team even when Paul Pogba becomes fit again.

Hopefully, our other players will return from the WC break fit and be ready to play as well.