Juventus have reportedly finalised their agreement with Manuel Locatelli, who will put pen to paper in the coming days.

The Bianconeri have been very busy on the contract renewal front since February. They have already tied down Kenan Yildiz to a long-term deal that includes a comprehensive pay rise.

Weston McKennie’s salary was also adjusted in recent weeks, while Carlo Pinsoglio also prolonged his stay in Turin after signing a new contract.

Juventus working on three major contract renewals

Juventus are currently working on three very important extensions. Luciano Spalletti has been publicly and internally confirmed as the club’s head coach for next season, but the 67-year-old has yet to ink a new deal.

The former Italian national team manager is expected to sign his new Juventus contract in the next few days.

Moreover, the Bianconeri management has made significant progress in their negotiations with Dusan Vlahovic and his camp. The striker is currently running on an expiring contract, but he’s no longer expected to depart at the end of the season.

But based on the latest update from Tuttosport, Locatelli could sign his new Juventus deal ahead of Vlahovic, as the source tips the captain’s renewal to be finalised next week.

Juventus to lock down Locatelli until 2030

The midfielder is one of Juve’s longest-serving players, as he’s been playing his football at the Allianz Stadium since making the move from Sassuolo in the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old has always been a regular starter, but his performances in the previous campaigns had divided the fanbase.

Nevertheless, Locatelli has made a major leap in terms of quality and character this season, and he’s now considered one of the most complete midfielders in Serie A. Therefore, Juventus are now keen to secure the skipper for years to come.

The Turin-based newspaper expects the Italian international to sign a new deal that pushes back the deadline from June 2028 to 2030, while matching McKennie’s new net salary (€4 million per year).

Locatelli’s midfield partner, Khephren Thuram, could earn a new contract in the coming months, but Juventus have yet to accelerate talks on that front.