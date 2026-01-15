Luciano Spalletti and Manuel Locatelli were forced into an awkward reunion at Juventus, but they’re now enjoying a blossoming collaboration.

The midfielder was initially part of the manager’s plans in the Italian national team, but he eventually decided to drop him, famously favouring Nicolo Fagioli (who had only just returned from a lengthy ban) when selecting his Euro 2024 squad.

In hindsight, missing out on the Azzurri’s woeful European Championship campaign shouldn’t be a tragedy by any means, but the omission was certainly a blow to the 28-year-old’s pride.

Manuel Locatelli has managed to convince Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti

Unlike the national team, when the options are unlimited, Spalletti found a rather thin midfield department when he joined Juventus in October. Therefore, Locatelli was always going to be a protagonist, especially considering his status as club captain.

But while the head coach had reportedly requested the arrival of a new deep-lying playmaker, Tuttosport reveals that the former Sassuolo player has now managed to win over the manager with his latest displays.

Manuel Locatelli (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Therefore, signing a new midfielder is no longer a priority for the Bianconeri, who will instead focus on recruiting a back-up for Kenan Yildiz and a new right-back (with Federico Chiesa and Oscar Mingueza considered the favourites.

As the source explains, Locatelli hasn’t only convinced Spalletti with his technically-improved performances, but also with his sense of maturity, showcasing his leadership skills on several occasions.

Spalletti pleased with Locatelli despite penalty chaos

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the midfielder had to offer a justification for his role in the penalty debacle against Lecce.

The skipper is one of the team’s designated penalty-kick takers, but he personally handed the ball to Jonathan David, whose weak effort cost the club two valuable points.

But even though the decision backfired, Spalletti recognised the validity of Locatelli’s argument, as he was only hoping to allow his teammate to put his goal drought to bed.

Locatelli also decided to step aside for Kenan Yildiz, who converted the spot-kick against Cremonese, a call that received the manager’s approval. Although the Turkish star’s first attempt was denied by the post, he was fortunate enough to score on the rebound.

All in all, the Italian international has now revealed himself as a true captain, who puts his teammates’ needs above his own, an important attribute that Spalletti has both recognised and appreciated.