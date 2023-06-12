Manuel Locatelli mourns Silvio Berlusconi: “Thanks for everything”

On Monday morning, Italy was rocked by the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death. Sadly, the former prime minister has passed away aged 86 following a bout with myelomonocytic leukemia.

The controversial politician was the president and owner of Monza, leading the club from the lower divisions all the way to Serie A in a remarkable journey alongside his longtime associate Adriano Galliani.

Nevertheless, football fans will always recognize Berlusconi as the legendary owner and president of AC Milan.

The Rossoneri reached great heights following Berlusconi’s takeover in 1985, ushering in an era of great success in the late 80s and early 90s.

Shortly after receiving the news, Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli swiftly bid Berlusconi farewell. The 25-year-old spent eight years at Milan (between 2010 and 2018).

The Euro 2020 winner shared a photo of himself with the former Milan president on his personal Instagram account, one that dates back to his days in the club’s youth sector.

The midfielder added the quote: “Have a good voyage, president. Thanks for everything.”

While Berlusconi was always a fierce foe for Juventus from a sporting perspective, his positive impact on Italian football remains undeniable.

So we take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences to the Berlusconi family in addition to Milan and Monza.