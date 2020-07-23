Manuel Locatelli on Juventus radar

Juventus are continuing to monitor the situation of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli who has caught the eye of the Bianconeri management.

The 22-year-old has been a key part of the Neroverdi’s success this season, playing at the base of midfield, helping push the team into contention for European football next season.

Writing in his column for Calciomercato, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Juve like Locatelli a great deal and continue to monitor his situation with interest.

Romano reports that for their part, Sassuolo management have promised coach Roberto De Zerbi to hold on to Locatelli for at least another season while the player is aiming to feature in the Europa League in 2020/21.