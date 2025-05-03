Luciano Spalletti has largely overlooked Manuel Locatelli during his tenure as manager of the Italy national team, a notable shift considering the midfielder’s previous importance under former manager Roberto Mancini. Locatelli played a key role during Italy’s successful UEFA Euro 2020 campaign and subsequently secured a move to Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer of 2021, despite interest from Premier League side Arsenal.

Since joining Juventus, Locatelli has maintained a consistent presence in the squad and has proven his value under three different managers at the Allianz Stadium. His continued reliability at club level made his omission from the Euro 2024 squad surprising to many supporters. Given his regular inclusion in the starting line-up and his contributions in midfield, there was a general expectation that he would be selected for the tournament.

Despite his strong performances for Juventus, the competition for midfield places in the national team remains intense. Spalletti is believed to favour players whose profiles are better suited to his tactical approach, which has meant that Locatelli has struggled to regain his place in the squad. Nevertheless, the midfielder remains committed to earning a recall and continues to focus on his work at club level.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Locatelli addressed his exclusion from the European Championship, stating, “When I wasn’t called up for the European Championship, it was a huge disappointment. Now I’m focused on work, the only thing I can do is this, it’s the best I can do. I can’t control things that don’t depend on me, the choices are made by the coach and I’ve spoken to him. We had a good conversation, I always have to aim to be ready. Italy is a goal for me, I compliment the other midfielders, they are young and have to grow, they have a good future, but I am young too, I am 27 years old. I want to go back and be there, I have it in my head.”

Locatelli’s professionalism and determination to return to international football are evident. While Juventus continue to benefit from his abilities, the final decision regarding his place in the national team rests with the coach. For now, his focus remains on maintaining high standards and staying prepared should the opportunity arise.