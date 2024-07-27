Facundo Gonzalez could leave Juventus in this transfer window after spending last season on loan at Sampdoria in Serie B.

Andrea Pirlo wanted to work with the youngster, providing him with significant game time for La Samp last term.

With a new manager now in charge at Juve and the Bianconeri eager to end their wait for a new trophy, Gonzalez is set to leave again.

Juventus does not see him as a crucial player for this season and is open to him departing the club soon.

The Bianconeri are pleased with his development and are considering allowing him to go on loan again.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims several Serie A clubs are now monitoring the defender, and he could leave Juventus shortly.

Juve is keen for him to continue playing to enhance his value, making it highly likely that he will leave the club during this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Facundo Gonzalez is one of the finest youngsters on our books, and we need to keep him playing so he can continue to grow.

Hopefully, he will get a new club in a top-flight division to sign him, which will preserve or even improve his market value.