Federico Gatti endured a forgettable night as Juventus fell to a 4-2 defeat against Sassuolo in Serie A this evening.

Throughout the week, Gatti had been aware that he would have the opportunity to step in for Juventus due to an injury suffered by Alex Sandro. He is one of the players in whom Max Allegri has placed trust, and the manager would have expected Gatti to repay that trust during the game. Unfortunately, the centre-back struggled to cope with the pace of Sassuolo’s players and committed several errors.

To cap off a dismal performance, Gatti unintentionally scored one of the most bizarre own goals ever seen, ultimately helping Sassuolo secure their victory over Juventus.

After the match, Tuttomercatoweb rated him 4/10 and wrote:

“He doesn’t come out on Laurienté on the occasion of the 1-0, but it’s frankly forgivable lightness compared to what happens afterwards.

“Berardi’s beautiful goal comes from an imprecise pass from him, in a match in which he is the protagonist in many negative episodes: the final blackout is truly sensational, with the back pass to nobody which is worth the final 4-2.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti was terrible in that game and it is the type of performance that will force Juventus to sign another centre-back as soon as January.

The defender will know he has spurned another chance to be a regular and hope another one comes soon.