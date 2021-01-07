“Many people would like to see us dead” Wojciech Szczęsny reacts to Juventus’ latest win

Wojciech Szczesny has taken to social media to send a message to everyone who cares to listen after Juventus beat AC Milan yesterday.

The Juve goalkeeper was in goal as the Bianconeri beat the league leaders and reduced their lead at the top of the standings.

It was a game that Juventus needed to win, yet their preparations were marred by a covid-19 outbreak within their team.

Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado had both tested positive for the deadly virus and, the team’s bus trip to Milan was delayed by a few hours.

They eventually travelled for the game and still managed to get the win after the disruptions.

Despite not keeping a clean sheet in the game, after the match, the former Arsenal goalkeeper took to Instagram to send a message to those who “would like to see us dead” and told them that the team is still standing.

He posted an image of himself in goal, making a save and captioned the image: “A lot of people would like to see us dead but we’re very much alive! Milan 1-3 Juventus! Fino alla fine!”

Juve will hope to continue winning games when they face Sassuolo on Sunday.