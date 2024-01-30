Moise Kean has opted for a loan move to Atletico de Madrid for the remainder of this season, choosing the Spanish club over a move to another Serie A side.

The striker has faced challenges this season and has yet to find the back of the net for Juventus. Falling behind Kenan Yildiz in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, Kean sought a change of environment.

The move to Spain is expected to provide him with more playing time. However, Atletico boasts some of Europe’s finest attackers, including Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann. Consequently, a move for Kean implies that one of their star forwards will see reduced playing time, likely the Italian striker.

Marca journalist Irati Prat del Pozo spoke to Tuttojuve about the transfer and said:

“Honestly, I don’t expect much from Kean in Madrid, also because Morata-Griezmann is Simeone’s starting pairing and this season they are both playing at high levels. Depay, in good condition over the last few weeks, seems to have clarified the doubts surrounding him. Therefore, Moise starts as the fourth striker. I don’t know how many minutes and opportunities he will have, but I don’t think very many. If Atlético Madrid eliminates Inter in the Champions League, he will play more. Then there is also the Copa del Rey. He will have his options, but he clearly comes in for a supporting role.”

Juve FC Says

Kean wanted to play often and chose Atletico because he can bet on himself to do well at the Spanish club.

We wish him the best and hope he rediscovers his scoring touch during this spell.