Marca names Vlahovic among Best 11 players of the new era

As the sun prepares to set for the careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a new wave of talent is ready to take over the beautiful game.

The Argentine and the Portuguese have dominated the sport for so long that it’s hard to imagine football without their presence. However, their performances this season suggest that time is finally catching up with their illustrious careers.

Therefore, Marca decided to draw up a formation comprised of top eleven young stars who could well dominate the game for years to come.

The Spanish news outlet named Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic amongst the best XI of the new era of football.

The source was only aiming to include the most promising stars in one lineup, which explains how we ended up with five forwards.

The Serbian features alongside Erling Haaland upfront, but they’re also joined by Vinicius, Joao Felix and of course Kylian Mbappé in an ultra-attacking lineup.

The midfield is made up of Barcelona teenager Pedri and Manchester City talent Phil Foden. The latter’s teammate Ruben Dias leads the defense, with Trent Alexander-Arnold to his right, and Aphonso Davies on the left, while Gianluigi Donnarumma features in goal.

Best XI Young Stars (3-2-3-2): Donnarumma (PSG); Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dias (Man City), Davies (Bayern Munich); Pedri (Barcelona), Foden (Man City); Mbappé (PSG), Felix (Atletico Madrid), Vinicius (Real Madrid); Vlahovic (Juventus), Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)