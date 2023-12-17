Juventus could have potentially secured a second penalty in their 1-1 draw against Genoa, a decision that might have influenced the game’s final result. However, VAR did not review a potential handball incident in the Genoa area, and no decision was made regarding the infringement.

The absence of a second penalty has sparked post-match discussions, with several pundits expressing the belief that Juventus was denied a crucial opportunity that could have led to a game-winning goal.

This incident highlights the significance of simple decisions on the pitch and how they can impact the outcome of a match and, consequently, a team’s season. The use of VAR has been a subject of debate, and instances where it refuses to review a situation, potentially affecting the allocation of points, are not uncommon. The incident in the Juventus-Genoa match serves as a reminder of the role VAR plays in shaping the narrative of a game and its potential consequences for the teams involved.

Columnist Marcello Chirico was not impressed by VAR not checking the incident in the Juve game for a potential foul and wrote in Il Bianconero:

“While not using the word “conspiracy”, it is clear that something about the use of VAR has not worked and not just since Friday. And it cannot even be denied that, by continuing at this rate, matches are ruined and championships are distorted. Because if Juventus had also been able to take advantage of the second penalty, perhaps they would have won the match and she would momentarily return to the top of the standings. But perhaps letting Juve win with 2 (net) penalties would have been more scandalous than not having applied the regulation.”

Juve FC Says

VAR has been a big problem for every football club, and we just have to ensure that we continue to work hard and win games regardless of the decisions the technology makes.