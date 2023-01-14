Marcello Chirico insists Allegri has not made Juventus better

Pundit Marcello Chirico insists Juventus manager Max Allegri has not improved the Bianconeri after they were beaten 5-1 by Napoli last night.

Juve has been on a terrible run of form in the last two campaigns, but they seemed to have hit top form and won eight consecutive games before the match against Napoli.

Fans had been hoping Juve would beat Napoli and show everyone they are the team to fear, but Luciano Spalletti’s side thrashed them on a famous night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Some people will be surprised that Juve lost in that manner, but Chirico is not and he explains via Calciomercato:

“Allegri hasn’t fixed anything, his Juventus is that little thing seen already in the fall. With too many mediocre interpreters who can’t stand the comparison as soon as they cross a thick opponent and to whom, after 4 months ( we subscribe to that of the world championship ), the coach was unable to play a game.

“He focused on what the house specialty should be, the defensive phase, but the “funny” Spalletti sent him that too, demonstrating in one night only how fragile that Great Wall is if Juve is attacked properly.

Juve FC Says

When you are beaten 5-1, no one wants to consider you a serious club, even if you had won your previous 20 games.

Juve was not spectacular in most of those wins and the last two came with late goals.

Napoli proved the team is still not good enough to challenge for the league title and Max Allegri must get his men prepared to get back to winning ways soon enough.