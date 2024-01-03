The January transfer window is anticipated to be active for Juventus, particularly in the quest for a new midfielder. With the Bianconeri losing two key players in that position, there is an expectation that at least one replacement will be sought for the second half of the season.

Numerous players have been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks, and reports indicate that the club is likely to make several signings during this transfer window. However, the emphasis will be on acquiring players who can make a significant impact in the latter part of the season.

Despite the plethora of names associated with a move to the Allianz Stadium, some have not been deemed inspiring. Journalist Marcello Chirico suggests that Juventus may opt not to make any signings before the transfer window closes, possibly due to a lack of suitable options or a reluctance to compromise on quality.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The situation is so clear to Juve.

“The financial one is the same, it will only improve with the capital increase. Juve has no chance, they have to take players on loan and to date they are not exciting names. See Phillips, Hojbjerg, but they are not convincing. Juve doesn’t want to spend like this, so it’s better to stay like this. And he also said this to Giuntoli, suggesting they move directly in the summer.”

Juve FC Says

We have been linked with several new players, which is a good thing, but more importantly, we have to sign players that will come to the club and make an impact.