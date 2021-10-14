Marcello Lippi also warns that Juventus shouldn’t be written off yet in Serie A title race

Marcello Lippi insists Juventus cannot be written off in the race for this Scudetto title.

The Italian manager says Napoli and Inter Milan look like favourites at the moment and AC Milan closely follows them.

However, this title will not be won by the most equipped team in the division and he expects Juve to strengthen their squad.

The Bianconeri haven’t made a good start to this season, but they have made good progress in their bid to get back to the top of the league.

However, the likes of Napoli and Inter Milan remain determined to hold on to their spots around the top of the league table.

Napoli still has a 100% record in the league, while Inter and Milan remain unbeaten so far.

The three clubs have at least a six-point lead on Juve on the table at the moment.

Lippi knows about Juve’s capabilities and says no one should write them off, at least for now.

He told Il Corriere dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “It is not certain that the best equipped team will win. From a sensation I would say Napoli and Inter. And Milan, who play beautiful football.

“But Juventus will certainly do something on the transfer market and in any case it should never be given up.”