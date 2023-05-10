Marcello Lippi insists Juventus can play better than they are doing now

Juventus has some of the best players in Serie A in different positions in their squad, yet they are not top of the league standings.

This has called into question the management of Max Allegri, who is constantly under pressure to get his team to win more games.

The Bianconeri gaffer won five league titles during his first spell as the club’s manager, but he has not done well since he returned to Turin last season.

Former Italy manager Marcello Lippi has discussed their poor form and insists they can do better.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“That he could play better is possible. Allegri has obtained the best from these players. He is having an important season.”

Juve FC Says

Juve remains one of the top clubs in the country and has the players to perform better than they do now.

The black and whites are punching below their weight, which is sad, but we expect them to get back to form in the next campaign and if they prepare well, they might be among the title challengers.

Finishing this season well is very important and Allegri has to get more from his boys before it finishes. Otherwise, it could end poorly for him and he could lose his job.