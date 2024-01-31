Italian coach Marcello Lippi has shared his opinion on the Serie A title race, emphasising that there is no significant difference between Juventus and Inter Milan.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan are actively competing for the league crown, with Inter being labelled as the favourites to secure the title. The prevailing belief is that if Juventus were to emerge as champions, it would likely be due to Inter’s inability to maintain the standard they have set in recent weeks.

The upcoming direct clash between Juventus and Inter Milan is anticipated to be a pivotal fixture that could provide insights into the current state of both teams in the title race. Despite Inter’s favouritism, Lippi strongly believes that there isn’t a substantial difference between the two clubs at the moment.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Who wins the championship? I think everything will be decided on the last day. For me, neither Juventus nor Inter are the favourites, they are equal.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan is the strongest team in the league for several reasons, and we understand this very well.

The Nerazzurri have done their best to stay at the top, but we have to send a strong message to them and others by winning the Derby d’Italia.

However, it would be much easier said than done, and not defeating Empoli could affect the confidence of our men during the game.