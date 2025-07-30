Marcello Lippi remains one of the most successful managers in the history of Juventus, having guided the club to four Champions League finals during his time in charge. Under his leadership, the Bianconeri secured their most recent Champions League title in 1996, a triumph that firmly established his legacy at the club.

In addition to his success in Turin, Lippi later went on to win the World Cup with the Italy national team in 2006, further confirming his status as one of Italy’s greatest football managers. His tenure at Juventus spanned two spells, first from 1994 to 1999 and again from 2001 to 2004, during which he consistently led the team to success across various competitions.

A Legacy of Victory and Influence

Lippi’s influence at Juventus was significant. He was instrumental in building teams that not only won but also commanded fear and respect across Europe. The Bianconeri became a dominant force under his guidance, and his ability to manage elite players while delivering results helped enhance the club’s reputation as the most successful side in Italian football history.

Throughout his career, he established a track record of winning and created a legacy marked by silverware and tactical excellence. His teams were renowned for their cohesion, discipline and determination, attributes that defined his managerial style.

Lippi Reflects on the Meaning of Victory

Looking back on his time at Juventus, Lippi has spoken about the importance of winning the Champions League. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he said: “My family first, then the World Cup, are the best things in my life. But that Champions League has a special flavour, a special meaning, because it was the first, basically the first great victory. Then came other finals, league titles, Italian Cups. And then the national team, with the World Cup ten years after that Champions League, but they had been ten years of victories, so in the end, Rome gave me a more intense emotion than Berlin.”

Lippi’s legacy at Juventus reflects a golden era for the club, shaped by a manager who consistently did whatever it took to help his team succeed. His achievements remain a benchmark for success at both domestic and international levels.