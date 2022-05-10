Marcello Lippi reveals the secrets behind his success at Juventus

Following two successful stints at Juventus, Marcello Lippi is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in the club’s history.

The highly-decorated tactician was in charge between 1994 and 1999, guiding the club towards a domestic double during his first season, before lifting the Champions League trophy in 1996.

The 74-year-old left his spot in Turin in favor of Carlo Ancelotti in 1999. But following a forgettable stint at Inter, he returned for a second tenure at Juventus in 2001, guiding the club towards another two Scudetto titles (including the infamous triumph on the 5th of May 2002), and only missed out on another European trophy due to dramatic shootouts against Milan in the 2003 Champions League final.

During a lecture at the Roma university of international studies in Rome, the 2006 World Cup winner revealed some of the secrets behind his success during his time in Turin.

“I won many important things at Juventus. The 1996 Champions League remains the club’s last,” said Lippi as published by ilBianconero.

“We also won the Intercontinental Cup, the European Super Cup, the Coppa Italia, four Italian Super Cups and five Scudetto titles.

“In Turin, I had a host of great champions, often alternating from one year to another. The real secret is having charismatic leaders such as Antonio Conte and Didier Deschamps, as well as being able to count on an Italian core made up from the likes of Peruzzi, Ferrara, Di Livio and Tacchinardi,” concluded the former Italy manager.