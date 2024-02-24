Italian coach Marcello Lippi has drawn a connection between himself and Juventus manager Max Allegri, citing success as the common factor.

While Juventus is currently navigating an inconsistent season under Allegri, his first spell with the club was marked by considerable success, securing five consecutive league titles.

Lippi, who also had a highly successful tenure as Juventus manager, notably winning the 1995/1996 Champions League with the Bianconeri, sees parallels in their respective achievements.

Allegri, having reached the final of the Champions League at least twice, is widely regarded as one of Juventus’s finest managers, particularly when considering his accomplishments during his initial spell with the club.

Despite facing criticism in the current season, Allegri has matched Lippi’s record for the number of games in charge of Juventus, highlighting a shared legacy between the two coaches.

Speaking on the current gaffer, Lippi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Is there a thread that connects Trapattoni, Lippi, Conte and Allegri? Many things, starting with the successes. With Allegri, then, we have in common the benches at Juventus and the Tuscan spirit.

” Allegri? I saw him again in his character, elasticity, origins. Conte is also great. Trapattoni was a model.”

Juve FC Says

The recent form of Juve has affected the reputation of Allegri and we can not bank on what he did during his first spell to judge him. He may no longer be good enough to manage our team and may have to be sacked soon unless things change.