Italian coach Marcelo Lippi has urged Juventus to stick with Max Allegri because he is doing a great job at the club.

Juve brought him back as their manager last season and he could not win any trophy in 2021/2022.

However, the team has improved in this campaign and could win the Coppa Italia and Europa League.

There have been obvious improvements in how the team performs and the club could have been in a worse position if that wasn’t the case.

There are calls for Allegri to be replaced, with Antonio Conte tipped to return to the club at the end of the season.

However, Lippi does not think that is a good decision and says via Tuttojuve:

“Massimo is working very well, he is working very well he has attuned to the philosophy of the club, the mentality of the club has already made excellent results so it would certainly be reconfirmed.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done a fantastic job this season, considering the off-field problems we have had as a club and it is a no-brainer that he remains.

The gaffer has what it takes to lead us back to winning the league and other trophies and we must stick with him.