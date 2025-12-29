Luciano Spalletti could lose the services of one of his main protagonists, as Juventus are reportedly considering cashing in on Weston McKennie.

The USMNT star has had his fair share of highs and lows since joining the club in 2020, but he’s been an automatic starter and a key figure since Luciano Spalletti’s apointment in late October.

The 27-year-old is renowned for his exceptional versatility. In the current 3-4-2-1 system, he’s been featuring mostly as a wing-back, with Andrea Cambiaso operating on the opposite flank.

However, McKennie’s expiring contract remains a thorny issue.

Juventus consider selling Weston McKennie in January?

The Texan’s entourage had made some progress in their negotiations with former Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, but the talks stalled when the latter was replaced by Damien Comolli.

At this stage, Spalletti is urging the management to find a solution that would keep his pupil in Turin beyond the current campaign, but there haven’t been any concrete developments on this particular front.

Weston McKennie and Wesley (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Italian journalist Luca Marchetti believes that a January exit cannot be ruled out.

As the transfer market insider explains, Juventus could opt to sell the versatile star in January rather than run the risk of losing him for free six months later.

McKennie set for MLS move?

If McKennie were to leave Juventus next month, his most likely destination would be a return to his home country for a maiden experience in Major League Soccer.

“McKennie, whose contract is expiring, hasn’t reached an agreement with Juventus yet,” said Marchetti during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“From what we understand, he’s expected to go play in America at the end of his contract.

“The MLS starts in March, so who knows, if this issue were to come up, he could even leave in January. This could put Juventus in a bit of a bind, given McKennie’s versatility.”

While McKennie’s future remains anything but certain, Marchetti was much more assertive when discussing Dusan Vlahovic, whose fate appears to be sealed already.

“Juventus are not talking to Vlahovic anymore, so he’s entering the six-month period where he can free himself up and go wherever he wants.”