Juventus is serious about their interest in Fiorentina’s Nicolás González and has been trying to get La Viola to negotiate his transfer.

The winger has been identified as the attacker who could enhance Juve’s forward line and is eager to move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has been making efforts to get Fiorentina to discuss the move, but the Purple club has shown little interest in engaging in talks during this transfer window.

This situation is frustrating for the Bianconeri, but they remain open to discussions whenever Fiorentina is ready.

Sky Sports’ Luca Marchetti, who has been following Juventus’ pursuit, provides an update on the situation. He reports that Fiorentina’s reluctance is due to their desire to sign an attacker before considering González’s departure.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We are in a stalemate, today Juve and Fiorentina have not even spoken about figures because Fiorentina does not want to talk about Nico until Gudmundsson has arrived in Florence, but then the negotiations with Juve I do not think will last long because they have said everything through intermediaries.”

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina have always made it tough for us to sign any of their players, and we expect this resistance. It will be interesting to see if we can break it as we always do.