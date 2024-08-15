The winger has been identified as the attacker who could enhance Juve’s forward line and is eager to move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has been making efforts to get Fiorentina to discuss the move, but the Purple club has shown little interest in engaging in talks during this transfer window.

This situation is frustrating for the Bianconeri, but they remain open to discussions whenever Fiorentina is ready.

Sky Sports’ Luca Marchetti, who has been following Juventus’ pursuit, provides an update on the situation. He reports that Fiorentina’s reluctance is due to their desire to sign an attacker before considering González’s departure.