Juventus is serious about their interest in Fiorentina’s Nicolás González and has been trying to get La Viola to negotiate his transfer.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We are in a stalemate, today Juve and Fiorentina have not even spoken about figures because Fiorentina does not want to talk about Nico until Gudmundsson has arrived in Florence, but then the negotiations with Juve I do not think will last long because they have said everything through intermediaries.”
Juve FC Says
Fiorentina have always made it tough for us to sign any of their players, and we expect this resistance. It will be interesting to see if we can break it as we always do.
