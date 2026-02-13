Claudio Marchisio is a Juventus icon who spent the majority of his career at the club, progressing through their academy from 1993 and remaining with the Bianconeri until 2018. Aside from a brief loan spell at Empoli and his final professional season at Zenit Saint Petersburg, Marchisio’s entire playing career was devoted to Juventus. Such loyalty is rare, and it has instilled in him a deep understanding of the club’s identity and its historic rivalry with Inter Milan.

He featured in numerous Derby d’Italia encounters and appreciates the intensity and emotion that define matches between these two sides. While the current generation of players for both clubs appears to maintain a more cordial relationship, Marchisio experienced the fixture as a contest of passion and pride, often facing Inter stars on the pitch.

Understanding the Rivalry

Marchisio also shared time with several Inter Milan players on the Italy national team, including international training camps and match preparations. Despite these interactions, the former midfielder emphasises that the rivalry between the clubs is a cultural and sporting phenomenon that transcends friendships.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Respect Without Friendship

As reported by Calciomercato, he said, “It’s our culture that wants two opposing entities, even off the pitch. As long as this type of rivalry remains specific, I like it because it fuels passion, but if it leads to something else, then not. Friends among former Inter players? ‘Friend’ is a strong word, let’s just say I played against great champions and great men.”

Marchisio’s comments highlight the balance between respect and rivalry. While personal relationships may exist off the pitch, the competitive spirit and historic significance of Juventus versus Inter matches continue to define the Derby d’Italia, providing a platform for players to demonstrate both skill and commitment.