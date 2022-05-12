Marchisio defends Juventus after Coppa Italia disappointment

After succumbing to defeat at the hands of Inter in the Coppa Italia final, Juventus failed to rescue an overly underwhelming campaign by lifting a trophy. Instead, the Bianconeri now end their campaign empty-folded for the first time since 2010/11.

The Nerazzurri stroke first on Wednesday, but the Old Lady turned the result upside-down with two successive goals early in the second half. However, there was more drama in store at the Olimpico Stadium, as Inter equalized from the spot to force extra time, before sealing the trophy thanks to a brace from Ivan Perisic.

Naturally, the disappointing outcome prompted some scathing comments from all directions towards the Old Lady.

For his part, Claudio Marchisio has come to the defense of his beloved club. The retired midfielder believes that others should try to emulate the Bianconeri’s great success in the past decade before launching harsh criticism towards the club.

“It was since 2010/2011 that Juve had not raised a single trophy in a season, and that’s many years ago,” said Marchisio on his Twitter account.

“When someone will be able to do what Juventus have been doing for so long, only then I’d be able to accept certain comments .

“Having said that, congratulations to Inter for deservedly winning this final. They were surely superior to my dear Juventus.

“There will be better times. But our dark moments are certainly shorter than all the others.

Era dal 2010/2011 che la #Juve non alzava un trofeo in una singola stagione. Sono davvero tanti tanti tanti anni‼️

Quando qualcuno riuscirà a fare quello che la @juventusfc ha fatto per così tanto tempo, solo allora potrò accettare certi commenti#JuveInter #CoppaItalia — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) May 11, 2022