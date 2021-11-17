Cristiano Ronaldo
Club News

Marchisio defends Ronaldo: “He was never a problem”

November 17, 2021 - 8:00 pm

In the summer of 2018, Claudio Marchisio ended his storied stint with Juventus as he tried to reignite his career at Zenit St. Petersburg which was already ravaged by injuries.

Therefore, the retired star was unable to play in the same team with Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his shocking landing in Turin during the same summer transfer market.

Nevertheless, the Italian is someone who knows the black and white house inside out, and his opinion is often heard.

As for CR7, he has large a large group of both supporters and detractors who are still debating what went right and wrong during his three years at the club.

For Marchisio, the Manchester United superstar isn’t the one to blame for the Bianconeri’s shortcomings in the recent campaigns,. Instead, he believes that the squad wasn’t properly built.

“It was a great honor for the Juventus fans to have him at the club, regardless of the team’s results that everyone was hoping for, Ronaldo has always scored a lot of goals, which is why the management bought him in the first place,” said the former midfielder in an interview with Pierluigi Pardo via JuveNews.

“A player alone can’t win the Champions League. I was sad because I wasn’t able play with him. I talked to my former teammates and they always described his work ethic to me, which he managed to pass on to everyone.

“He was never a problem, but the team around him was simply not built in the right way to play alongside him,” concluded Marchisio.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Opinion: Who are Juve’s most dangerous opponents in the battle for CL spot?

November 17, 2021
serie a

Serie A fixtures could be postponed ahead of Italy’s World Cup qualifiers in March

November 17, 2021
Rovella

Video – All the highlights from Italy U21’s win over Romania U21 – including Juventus starlets

November 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.