Marchisio defends Ronaldo: “He was never a problem”

In the summer of 2018, Claudio Marchisio ended his storied stint with Juventus as he tried to reignite his career at Zenit St. Petersburg which was already ravaged by injuries.

Therefore, the retired star was unable to play in the same team with Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his shocking landing in Turin during the same summer transfer market.

Nevertheless, the Italian is someone who knows the black and white house inside out, and his opinion is often heard.

As for CR7, he has large a large group of both supporters and detractors who are still debating what went right and wrong during his three years at the club.

For Marchisio, the Manchester United superstar isn’t the one to blame for the Bianconeri’s shortcomings in the recent campaigns,. Instead, he believes that the squad wasn’t properly built.

“It was a great honor for the Juventus fans to have him at the club, regardless of the team’s results that everyone was hoping for, Ronaldo has always scored a lot of goals, which is why the management bought him in the first place,” said the former midfielder in an interview with Pierluigi Pardo via JuveNews.

“A player alone can’t win the Champions League. I was sad because I wasn’t able play with him. I talked to my former teammates and they always described his work ethic to me, which he managed to pass on to everyone.

“He was never a problem, but the team around him was simply not built in the right way to play alongside him,” concluded Marchisio.