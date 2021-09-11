Marchisio: “Dybala feels indebted to Juventus”

With a difficult match against a formidable foe awaiting, Juventus are surely feeling the heat. Massimiliano Allegri’s side already dropped five points in the first two fixtures of the season with a disappointing draw at Udinese and an embarrassing loss at home to Empoli.

Moreover, the latest international break took its toll heavily on the Old Lady, with five South American players returning late, and thus unavailable for the big clash against Napoli. The men in question are Paulo Dybala, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur and Juan Cuadrado.

Additionally, Federico Chiesa was left in Turin as a precautionary measure after suffering a slight knock during his stay with Italian national team.

This might sound like a recipe for an upcoming disaster, however, Claudio Marchisio believes that Allegri is the right man to steer the ship in these difficult circumstances.

“Allegri knows very well how to put everyone back on track, mix the group and prevent the players from thinking about the schedule and what happened before. They must isolate the match and only think about winning at Napoli,” said the Bianconeri legend in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“In case of defeat, the team must not panic . But I know Italian football, and I know that someone else will instill panic within the squad, with condemnations and fierce criticisms. However at Juventus they are used to it and can manage the situation. For me, the important thing is to see the Juventus that we witnessed in Udine – tough and clinical.”

Finally, the retired midfielder suggested that Dybala wants to repay the Bianconeri after failing to deliver last season due to recurring injuries.

“Paulo has many responsibilities this season, and he knows it. We talk every now and then. I understand that he is perfectly aware of what awaits him. Dybala feels indebted to Juventus for last season. It must be the year where he becomes reliable.”