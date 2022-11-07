Marchisio explains why Juventus could have a better second half to the season

Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio has tipped them to close the gap on the clubs above them on the league table.

The Bianconeri have been poor this term, but they have now won four consecutive league games with clean sheets.

We expected them to struggle against Inter Milan yesterday, but they earned all the points against the Nerazzurri.

The 2-0 win pushes them closer to the top of the league table and they are now above last night’s opponents.

As they put together the winning run, it shows they could even do better when their injured players return to the team.

After the game, Marchisio said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is the fourth consecutive league game without conceding goals: there is mental strength and also on a physical level Juve is growing. This continuity serves to get to the belay: there are several important players in the pits, and in the new year there could be an important climb.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter Milan was tough and that victory shows we truly are a special team.

We will have tougher matches ahead, but we have shown we can deliver against any opponent with that win.

Hopefully, this team will stay focused and continue to win one game at a time, even after the World Cup.