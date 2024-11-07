Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio reveals his great admiration for Andrea Cambiaso, while explaining what the club is missing following Max Allegri’s departure.

The retired midfielder discussed his beloved club’s performance against Lille in the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage. The Bianconeri settled for a 1-1 draw on French soil. Jonathan David broke the deadlock for the Ligue 1 side in the first half, while Dusan Vlahovic replied from the spot.

Nevertheless, Marchisio felt that Juventus should have prevailed based on the proceedings, but perhaps lacked a bit of experience.

“Juventus deserved the win. They dropped two important points,” argued the Turin native during his appearance on Prime Video (via JuventusNews24).

“This is a Juve side that has changed mentality but perhaps lacks that extra experience that Allegri used to bring in order to close the match, even at 1-0.”

The Bianconeri parted ways with the 56-year-old towards the end of last season following his chaotic antics at the Coppa Italia final, drawing to a close an underwhelming second spell in Turin. The club replaced him with Thiago Motta who is coming off a sensational campaign at Bologna, but is now undergoing his maiden managerial experience in a European competition.

On another note, Marchisio revealed himself as a huge fan of Cambiaso who has established himself as a pillar at the club.

“I’m a little in love with Cambiaso, he has great room for improvement but already showing incredible potential.”

The Italy international is originally a left-back but has been deployed in various roles since the start of the season, often changing roles in the middle of the match.

He has already featured on the right flank, as a full-back or winger, and also tends to cut inside and act as an additional midfielder.