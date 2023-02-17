Danilo
Club News

Marchisio heaps praise on Juventus man that is “positive at the right moments”

February 17, 2023 - 6:30 pm

Former Juventus man Claudio Marchisio is impressed by the performance of Danilo and praises the Brazilian as one of the finest foreign players Juventus has ever had.

He is versatile yet does so well wherever he is asked to play for the Bianconeri.

The defender is now the assistant captain and has won the armband for much of this season because Leonardo Bonucci is injured too often.

After the Bianconeri’s 1-1 draw against Nantes last night, Marchisio tweeted:

“I don’t want to enter the game tonight.

“I just want to compliment Dani Luiz because few times have I seen a player, foreign, as important on the pitch as off in Juventus.

“Always lucid, critical when it needs to be and positive at the right moments.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been one of the finest players we have added to our squad and the defender will only get better as times go on.

We have trusted him with responsibilities and he takes good care of them each time, which makes him a player we can rely on even beyond this season.

Hopefully, the Brazilian will continue to maintain his fine level of fitness and we will not have to worry about it.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Champions League

Juan Musso still considers Juventus a rival for a European place

February 17, 2023
allegri

Juventus celebrates Allegri becoming a grandfather

February 17, 2023
Juventus home record

Piero Sandulli refuses to disclose why he suspended himself in Juventus investigation

February 17, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn February 17, 2023 at 9:05 pm

    he will say _ to get his contract, there`s a difference.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.