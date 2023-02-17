Marchisio heaps praise on Juventus man that is “positive at the right moments”

Former Juventus man Claudio Marchisio is impressed by the performance of Danilo and praises the Brazilian as one of the finest foreign players Juventus has ever had.

He is versatile yet does so well wherever he is asked to play for the Bianconeri.

The defender is now the assistant captain and has won the armband for much of this season because Leonardo Bonucci is injured too often.

After the Bianconeri’s 1-1 draw against Nantes last night, Marchisio tweeted:

“I don’t want to enter the game tonight.

“I just want to compliment Dani Luiz because few times have I seen a player, foreign, as important on the pitch as off in Juventus.

“Always lucid, critical when it needs to be and positive at the right moments.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been one of the finest players we have added to our squad and the defender will only get better as times go on.

We have trusted him with responsibilities and he takes good care of them each time, which makes him a player we can rely on even beyond this season.

Hopefully, the Brazilian will continue to maintain his fine level of fitness and we will not have to worry about it.