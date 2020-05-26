Marchisio: ‘I could see Icardi at Juventus’

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio says he could see Inter striker Mauro Icardi in Turin and that playing alonside Pirlo, Pogba and Vidal was a pleasure.

In an interview with Fanpage.it, the Bianconeri legend talked about the current Juve side, possible transfers, the resumption of football and recounted playing alonside one of the best midfields in recent Serie A history.

“The focus on the restart has been only on footballers, their millionaire salaries and their lives,” began Marchsio, “but the world of football is so vast, there are so many people both inside and outside a football club.

“Many people who work, many families. It was right not to dwell on that and luckily it seems that the right direction has been found to start again … even if it will not be the same, as it is not the same in many sectors.

“It makes almost no sense without the public, it is unreal, but it is right to start over for everything.”

Former Azzurri teammate Daniele De Rossi recently said that Marchisio’s role was in front of the defence, but he didn’t know it.

“Actually it’s not that I didn’t know,” Marchisio explains, “I had simply lost that role. I grew up in the youth sector and the first few years I was playing right there, then I also changed because of the arrival of different coaches.”

Marchisio was part of a legendary Juve midfield in 2011 that included Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Arturo Vidal.

“It gives me enormous pleasure and I have only wonderful memories of what we gave on the pitch. It was not only the midfield that worked but the whole team.”

New Juve coach Maurizio Sarri is trying to bring a new brand of football to Turin, but the results have been mixed, despite the Bianconeri topping the table.

“I believe that every team always changes something when the coach changes.

“I believe that the only judgment that can be made on Sarri is that he is respecting the objectives for which he was signed: They are at the top of the table and the Champions League game is yet to be played.”

Former Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with a switch overseas after an incredibly successful stint in Turin.

“I hope for him that he can go abroad. He has certainly reached the appeal of the great European clubs and I think it is stimulating for him to compete in a championship that is no longer the Italian one.

“He could to a beautiful challenge and another path for him and his staff.”

“Mauro Icardi at Juve? I think he would do well, because he is a great player who still has great room for growth.

“He would certainly find the right environment. However, we will have to see what the market will be like after this break. I think it will be a busy summer for all managers. ”

Finally, with reference to recent ESPN documentary ‘The Last Dance’, what great footballing historical moment would he like to relive?

“One of my biggest regrets is not having won the Champions League and therefore I would say the first period of Marcello Lippi at Juve.

“Juventus wins the Champions League in Rome and then returns to winning a Serie A title a few years later. I’d like to relive that story there, with that locker room. “