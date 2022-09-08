Marchisio identifies a major weakness in current Juventus squad

Following the club’s 1-2 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint Germain, the performance of Juventus generated a mix reaction from fans and observers alike.

While some felt the performance (especially in the second half) was decent enough considering the strength of the opponent, others considered it a missed opportunity.

Apparently, Claudio Marchisio shares the latter view, as he doesn’t seem too impressed with the display of Max Allegri’s men, while also aiming a dig at the manager’s tactical choices.

The Bianconeri legend feels that the current version of his beloved club still lacks the courage and the right mindset to challenge at the big stage.

“The problems persist, and we didn’t see enough courage from the team to grab an equalizer, especially in the changes,” tweeted the retired midfielder in response to fans’ questions via Calciomercato.

“Our goal came thanks to Donnarumma who made a mistake by leaving his goal.

“It was a good second half from Juventus but PSG slowed down a lot. That made the difference.”

During his memorable run with the first team, Marchisio played alongside some of the biggest names in Calcio. Together, they formed a solid side that was primarily admired for its strong character.

Therefore, the current version of Juventus surely leaves a lot to be desired on this regard, especially after the departure of the old guard, with Leonardo Bonucci becoming the last survivor.