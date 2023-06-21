Marchisio insists Chelsea youngster is ready to play for Juventus immediately

former Juventus player Claudio Marchisio believes that Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei is ready to play for the Bianconeri, as the club considers targeting the talented midfielder.

Casadei moved to Chelsea last season and had a successful loan spell at Reading in England’s second division. However, it was his performance in the recently concluded U20 World Cup in Argentina that caught the attention of many, making him a highly sought-after young talent.

Juventus has reportedly expressed interest in adding Casadei to their squad, as they continue to focus on nurturing and integrating young players into their team. The club has already promoted several players from their Next Gen team.

While there may be doubts about whether Casadei is prepared to play for a prestigious club like Juventus, Claudio Marchisio insists that the midfielder is ready for the challenge. Marchisio believes in Casadei’s abilities and readiness to make an impact at such a big club.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb: “Casadei is already ready. We admired him at the South American World Cup: it wasn’t his talent that surprised me, but his personal growth. I believe that this experience has made him mature as a person, in addition to his already known qualities.”.

Juve FC Says

Casadei proved he is a class above his teammates at the youth World Cup and could take that to Turin.

We will give him time to prove his worth, but the youngster is a player we should not miss out on signing.