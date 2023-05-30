Marchisio insists it is too early for Palladino to become Juventus manager

Former Juventus player Claudio Marchisio remains cautious about the growing hype surrounding Raffaele Palladino, the impressive coach of Monza, and believes he is not yet prepared to manage a top club like Juventus.

Palladino has garnered recognition as one of the standout managers in Serie A this season, guiding newly-promoted Monza to a strong position in the league, even coming close to securing a European spot. Monza achieved a double victory over Juventus in their two encounters and also triumphed against other formidable opponents throughout the campaign.

As a result, rumours have emerged linking Palladino to the managerial position at Juventus, particularly as Max Allegri faces challenges in extracting the best performance from his team. Several reports indicate that Juventus may consider replacing their current coach at the end of the season, with Palladino being among the names associated with the role.

However, Marchisio said via Calciomercato:

“It’s too early for Palladino, he needs to prove himself again in another season. We also need to understand the project. There will be many players returning, and we need to understand what is happening off the field.”

Juve FC Says

Managing a relegation-threatened side and a club competing to win the league are different ball games and we will name a better manager if Allegri leaves.

Better means in terms of experience at winning domestic and European competitions, none of which applies to Palladino.