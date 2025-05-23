There has been ongoing speculation regarding Igor Tudor’s future as Juventus manager, particularly as he stands on the verge of securing Champions League qualification. With just one game remaining, the Bianconeri are in a strong position to finish in the top four and reclaim their place among Europe’s elite clubs.

Juventus are set to face Venezia in the final fixture of the season, and expectations are high that they will take all three points. A victory would confirm their Champions League spot, making it a significant achievement for Tudor, who only assumed control of the team during the season following the sacking of Thiago Motta. While their destiny remains firmly in their own hands, the focus for now is on delivering that final result.

Champions League Qualification Remains Priority

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Tudor’s position beyond this season, former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio believes that talk of his future should wait until the club secures its place in the Champions League. He emphasised that the immediate priority must be qualification, as anything less would be considered a failure.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Marchisio explained:

“It’s not easy because he entered in the running. Juventus must get into the Champions League and if they manage to achieve this goal it will be a positive season. Instead, if they fail to qualify the season would be, once again, disappointing. Would you confirm Tudor on the bench? This depends on the club and it’s not up to me to judge this. The important thing is to get to the Champions League”.

(Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Club’s Decision Will Follow Season’s Outcome

Tudor inherited a talented squad that includes some of the finest players in Italian football, and there was an expectation that he would perform better than his predecessor. While the results have been more stable under Tudor’s guidance, his long-term future will likely be evaluated after the final match.

For Juventus, returning to the Champions League would not only restore a sense of progress but also provide financial and competitive advantages. Whether Tudor remains in charge or not, achieving that goal is the club’s most pressing concern at this crucial stage.