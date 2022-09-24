Marchisio insists there is no justification for Juventus struggles against small teams

Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio has spoken about their failings in this campaign, and he admits it is hard to see them struggle against the traditionally small teams in Italian football.

Juve has had a tough campaign after they finished the last one trophyless.

The Bianconeri wants that to change, but it is hard to make a case for them being better than they were in the last term.

Max Allegri’s men are under pressure to perform, and their latest 1-0 loss to Monza is their newest low.

The international break has taken the attention away from them, but club football returns soon and fans would be keen to see their team win matches again.

Marchisio is one of them, but he insists this team cannot justify some of their recent struggles.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is painful to see Juventus today. It is a particular season. Clearly, expectations are always high thanks to the transfer campaign, then things are going differently. As a Juve fan, I don’t understand that you struggle against low-ranking teams, logically, with all due respect for these formations.”

Juve FC Says

We are truly struggling at the moment and it could get worse if we don’t get back to form soon enough.

The good thing is that there is still time for us to get back and prove our worth.