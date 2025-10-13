Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio believes the club must invest in the middle of the park, while urging patience with underperforming players.

The Turin native is a youth product of the club who spent the bulk of his playing career donning the famous black-and-white stripes.

Claudio Marchisio recalls his Juve, talks Man Utd links

The midfielder witnessed one of the darkest eras in Juve’s history, as he made his breakthrough with the first team during the 2006/07 season while the club was playing in Serie B following the Calciopoli trial. However, he was also one of the cornerstones of the nine-year winning dynasty that followed.

Therefore, Marchisio knows what it takes to build a winning foundation, and he argues that some of the players who are currently considered unworthy of Juventus could come out good if given sufficient time.

“There have been too many changes: at the managerial level, with the coach, with the players. You can’t build a winning team in six months, or even a year,” said the 39-year-old in his interview with La Stampa via IlBianconero.

“Before starting to win, my Juve had finished seventh twice. That group contained six or seven starting players who were put on the market because they needed to raise money or because they were said not to be ‘Juve-calibre’.

“But then they stayed and wrote pages in the club’s history. Hence, we need to be more prudent when passing judgment.”

Claudio Marchisio (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)

Marchisio then admitted that he had the opportunity to join Manchester United, and that he was fascinated by the Premier League.

“I also almost left as well. There was a lot of talk about Manchester United and Bayern Munich. I’ve always had a passion for the Premier League’s box-to-box midfielders. Manchester appealed to me, but I never had the desire to delve deeper.”

Marchisio asks Juventus to sign new midfielders

The former Italy international then discussed the current squad’s issue, insisting that the midfield is the department that requires urgent intervention.

“Strong teams are born from a strong midfield. Football has changed, for goodness’ sake: those who manage the transfer market invest in wing-backs and full-backs.

“But I think Juve are missing one or two players in the middle. Now, however, the transfer window is closed, and we need to raise the bar with those who are already there, which are not bad players by any means.

“I always defend Locatelli: he’s Italian, a Juve fan, and has quality. Then there’s Thuram, who is essential, and I hope the “new signing” can be Miretti.”

Fabio Miretti had been identified as Marchisio’s natural heir when he first made his breakthrough in 2022, but his development stalled afterwards.

The 22-year-old returned to Juventus in the summer from an encouraging loan spell at Genoa, but has yet to feature due to an injury.

However, his return to the pitch could be imminent, perhaps as early as next Sunday’s contest against Como.