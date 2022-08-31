Marchisio on youngster: “I hope he becomes the next Juventus symbol”

Regardless of the club that we support, we football fans can’t help but feel exhilarated every time a youth product steps up and earn a promotion to the first team.

Such event has a special symbolism, as witnessing a player who was born and bred as a footballer inside our own walls becoming a stalwart at the senior squad is always a great reason to celebrate.

Unfortunately for Juventus, it has been a while since we last witnessed such occurrence, as Claudio Marchisio was the last Juventus youth product who truly managed to become a club legend.

The retired midfielder was a key part of the squad that launched the great winning dynasty in 2011/12, but a serious injury in 2016 eventually forced him to hang his boots in 2019.

Nonetheless, Il Principino believes that Juventus now possess a youngster who can become the club’s next Bandiera.

Of course he’s talking about Fabio Miretti who rose to the scene last season, and continues to impress with his vibrant displays in the middle of the park.

“Paredes is a certainty. He has the quality and experience that Juve needs,” posted the retired midfielder on his personal Twitter account.

“Miretti is a promising player of great value. He has to be protected and developed in the right way. I hope he becomes the next Juventus symbol.”